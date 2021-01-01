Jasper
Eastward

Next stop… Eastward!

Welcome to the charming world of Eastward - population declining! Climb aboard and join John and Sam on an exciting journey through a society on the brink of collapse. Discover delightful towns, strange creatures and even stranger new friends! Wield a trusty frying pan and mystic powers, as you fight your way through a deadly miasma devouring the land…

“This is my kind of apocalypse”

Eurogamer

“Eastward takes a trip back to the golden age of Asian RPGs”

PC Gamer

“Top Upcoming Games of 2021”

GamesRadar

Features

Travel the World

Journey by train across a decaying continent, stopping off to explore its vibrant cities, curious campsites, and shady forests.

Meet the cast

Eastward Characters

Sam

Sam was discovered by miner John, under mysterious circumstances, in a tank deep underground… Although she may be small, Sam can wield special kinetic powers, the extent of which is still unknown even to her! She’s a brave little girl with a big heart, an open-mind and a cheeky personality!

Favourite food:
John's Cooking
Likes:
Playing Earth Born
Dislikes:
Slimes, Being Mistaken for Someone Else

John

A man of few words! Like many other natives of Potcrock Isle, John lived beneath the earth’s surface for over 40 years, with no knowledge of the outside world. After taking on the role of a father figure for Sam, his life would never be the same again… As a miner John is adept at handling explosives and has strong combat skills to fight off the creatures which inhabit the world of Eastward.

Favourite food:
Oyakodon
Likes:
Cooking
Dislikes:
Small talk

Alva

New Dam City’s princess and nerd technician. Alva gave up a life of luxury and riches in pursuit of her passion in creating inventions to help others. She runs a lab alongside her ranger girlfriend Isabel, where she spends her time tinkering with a rocket. She’s lively, smart and adored by all.

Favourite food:
Curry
Likes:
Isabel, Inventions
Dislikes:
Gambling, Smoking

Solomon

While he may look like a punky little kid, Solomon is rumoured to be a ‘Destroyer’ - one of those who first brought death to humanity. Throughout Sam and John’s journey, Solomon’s strength and threat becomes more apparent, until his menacing presence becomes unavoidable...

Favourite food:
Food Rations
Likes:
World Destruction, Dancing
Dislikes:
Not Being in the Spotlight

Sometime in the
near-future...

In the near-future, society is fast hurtling down the path of destruction. An unknown, toxic presence has spread and poisoned the air. Those who could escape flocked to villages underground to start a new life, and as new generations were forged, they soon forgot all memories of the blue skies above. But for a hardworking miner and a mysterious young girl, the hope of a thriving outside world beckons…

Escape the tyrannical clutches of subterranean society and join Eastward’s unlikely duo, Sam and John, on an exciting adventure to the land above! Travel across the world by rail to uncover the mystery of Sam’s powers, and the truth behind the deadly miasma.

Eastward is a beautifully detailed and charming adventure game, from Shanghai-based indie developers, Pixpil. Available now on PC, Mac, and Nintendo Switch.

