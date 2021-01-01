Next stop… Eastward!
Welcome to the charming world of Eastward - population declining! Climb aboard and join John and Sam on an exciting journey through a society on the brink of collapse. Discover delightful towns, strange creatures and even stranger new friends! Wield a trusty frying pan and mystic powers, as you fight your way through a deadly miasma devouring the land…
“This is my kind of apocalypse”
Eurogamer
“Eastward takes a trip back to the golden age of Asian RPGs”
PC Gamer
“Top Upcoming Games of 2021”
GamesRadar
Features
Travel the World
Journey by train across a decaying continent, stopping off to explore its vibrant cities, curious campsites, and shady forests.
Fight or Fry
Fend off monsters and ferocious bosses with John’s weapon of choice - be it a flamethrower or your trusty ol’ frying pan. Feeling merciful? Try stunning with Sam’s kinetic blast.
Mix Things Up
Switch between John and Sam to solve environmental puzzles and fight your way through formidable dungeons. Separate the duo to unlock hidden paths or stick together as you traverse a perilous landscape.
Small Town Life
Get to know a quirky cast of characters with oodles of personality! Immerse yourself in a heartwarming story-driven adventure, packed with fun, mystery, and wacky humour.
Al Fresco Dining
Create delicious cuisine using (mostly) fresh ingredients foraged from toxic forests, infested mines and abandoned malls. Each dish grants health bonuses, power boosts, and secret boons.